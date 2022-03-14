Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.81. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 92,427 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

