Brio Consultants LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $154.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

