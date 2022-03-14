Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) vs. Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) and Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Broad Street Realty alerts:

20.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Broad Street Realty and Altisource Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Altisource Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -37.61% -20.31% -4.28% Altisource Asset Management N/A -16.78% 16.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Altisource Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $19.66 million 3.50 -$8.15 million N/A N/A Altisource Asset Management $15.76 million 2.34 $39.82 million $63.53 0.28

Altisource Asset Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Volatility and Risk

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altisource Asset Management beats Broad Street Realty on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.