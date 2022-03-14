Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,639 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $189,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 274 shares of company stock valued at $169,017. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

AVGO traded down $8.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $569.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $588.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $233.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

