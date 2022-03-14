Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 88.4% from the February 13th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRMK shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRMK traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,613. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

