Brokerages Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. AT&T reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.19 on Friday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 104,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

