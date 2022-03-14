Brokerages Anticipate Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Better Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Better Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTTX. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In other Better Therapeutics news, Director Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 14,083 shares of company stock valued at $65,098 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTTX. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. Better Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74.

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

