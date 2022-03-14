Brokerages Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 over the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $9.75 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.38.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.