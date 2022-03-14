Brokerages Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 over the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $9.75 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

