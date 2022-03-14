Brokerages Anticipate Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year earnings of $22.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $25.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on FYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $4,683,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $1,519,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $515,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $7,212,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.