Brokerages Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Service Co. International reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.60. 8,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,065. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average of $64.31. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

