Brokerages Expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

Several research firms recently commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

NYSE:BB traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,040. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $57,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $39,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,111 shares of company stock worth $167,397. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 38.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in BlackBerry by 31.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 915,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 218,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $4,809,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $2,772,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 24.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,740,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after acquiring an additional 338,780 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

