Brokerages Expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02.
Shares of NYSE:CCCS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,588. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.