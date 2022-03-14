Brokerages Expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,588. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

