Brokerages Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.74. Tenaris posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion.

TS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

NYSE TS opened at $28.35 on Friday. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tenaris by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Tenaris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,371 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 194,584 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.