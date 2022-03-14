Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Target Price at $180.80

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.80.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.47. 2,840,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.85 and its 200-day moving average is $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.09. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,330 shares of company stock worth $2,638,540. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Aptiv by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 2,146.3% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

