Brokerages Set ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Price Target at C$18.84

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARX. CIBC boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperfrom” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of ARX traded down C$1.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.21. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$7.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

