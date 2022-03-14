Brokerages Set BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) PT at $12.10

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33. BTRS has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $18.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the third quarter worth $21,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BTRS by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after acquiring an additional 269,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BTRS by 1,274.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 262,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BTRS in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

