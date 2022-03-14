Brokerages Set Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Price Target at $1.43

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.43.

Several brokerages have commented on CELTF. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

