Brokerages Set Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) PT at $537.00

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $537.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPRUY shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on Kering in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($811.96) price target for the company. UBS Group raised Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HSBC raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Get Kering alerts:

PPRUY stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.27. 63,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,529. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83. Kering has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.2469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Kering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.