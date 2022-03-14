Brokerages Set NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Price Target at GBX 327.67

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.67 ($4.29).

Several brokerages recently commented on NCC. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on NCC Group from GBX 335 ($4.39) to GBX 280 ($3.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.06) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, insider Adam Palser bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($70,754.72). Also, insider Julie Chakraverty bought 9,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £18,475.60 ($24,208.07).

Shares of LON:NCC traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 186.40 ($2.44). 371,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,867. The stock has a market capitalization of £577.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 199.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 241.85. NCC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 162.80 ($2.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 348 ($4.56).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

