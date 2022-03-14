Brokerages Set Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) PT at $6.03

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.31. 938,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,747. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $115.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Director Martin Francis Bernstein bought 105,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $124,492.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,757 shares of company stock worth $31,956. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 605,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 256,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 127,134 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 176,864 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

