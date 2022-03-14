Brokers Issue Forecasts for Graybug Vision, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.76) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graybug Vision has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Shares of Graybug Vision stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. Graybug Vision has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

