Brokers Issue Forecasts for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

MUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

NYSE:MUR opened at $36.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.66 and a beta of 2.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,857 shares of company stock worth $2,443,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

