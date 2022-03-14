BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Announces $0.05 Dividend

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS BTCS opened at $3.34 on Monday. BTCS has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BTCS during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BTCS during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BTCS during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BTCS during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

