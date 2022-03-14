Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.
NYSE:BKE opened at $36.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.07. Buckle has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $57.10.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
About Buckle
The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.
