Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

NYSE:BKE opened at $36.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.07. Buckle has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Get Buckle alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,485,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Buckle by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 122,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Buckle by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 65,285 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Buckle by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Buckle by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 49,206 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.