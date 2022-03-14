Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,041,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,365,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 745,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,271. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.15 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.36.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.63.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.