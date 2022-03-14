C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

C3.ai stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.91. 4,588,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,062. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $91.75.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,501,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the third quarter worth $607,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in C3.ai by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

