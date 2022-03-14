Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,793 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CADE opened at $29.73 on Monday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

