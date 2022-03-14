Cadence Bank NA Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,201,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,936,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,403. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

