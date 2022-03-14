Cadence Bank NA Has $1.82 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,402 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,061,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,600. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.