Cadence Bank NA Sells 251 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cadence Bank NA cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 195,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 68,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.49. 5,743,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003,430. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

