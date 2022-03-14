Cadence Bank NA Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cadence Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in PepsiCo by 18.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 49,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.89. 6,074,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,913,097. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.41 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $215.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.