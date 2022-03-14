Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Receives $23.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDRE shares. B. Riley started coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.97. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadre will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Cadre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

