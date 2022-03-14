California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 58.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 35.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AWH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.81. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

