California State Teachers Retirement System Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 5.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 13.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 16.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 278.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 10.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDZI stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.14. Cadiz Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

In other news, Director Keith Brackpool acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

