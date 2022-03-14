California State Teachers Retirement System Has $340,000 Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,110 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,897,000 after buying an additional 198,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 46.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

