California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 29,808 Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGU. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Group during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Group during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Group by 54.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 47,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

SGU opened at $10.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $378.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.57. Star Group, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

