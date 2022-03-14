California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,448 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FC shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of FC stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.