California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 144,848 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144,848 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Verastem were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,976,000 after buying an additional 154,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,281,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 469,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,923,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 85,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Verastem news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,868 shares of company stock worth $76,921. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. Verastem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $256.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

