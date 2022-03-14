California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,016 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,016 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $417.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oportun Financial (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.