Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$92.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.30.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$3.90 during trading on Monday, hitting C$73.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,399,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,019. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$35.83 and a 1-year high of C$79.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.26. The stock has a market cap of C$85.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.54, for a total value of C$345,318.00. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total transaction of C$485,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$5,503,678.13. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,879 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,169.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

