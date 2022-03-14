Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) fell 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.11. 5,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,055,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

