Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.35

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.41, with a volume of 1275471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital cut shares of Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.11.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

