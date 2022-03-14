Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises about 0.8% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

SPG traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.79. 24,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.68 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

