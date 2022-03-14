Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys New Shares in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 469,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 13.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 112.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 865,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 457,948 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $992,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 40.8% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 166,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 109,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 44,509 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HYAC remained flat at $$9.83 on Monday. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,629. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

