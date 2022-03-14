Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $10.77 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,763,000 after purchasing an additional 116,915 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 62,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.53. 14,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.83.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

