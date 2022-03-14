Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Increases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459,752 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. HP makes up about 1.0% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $17,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after acquiring an additional 978,719 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in HP by 494.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,751,000 after purchasing an additional 965,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in HP by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HP by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $216,919,000 after acquiring an additional 954,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of HPQ traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.43. 654,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,101,869. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.