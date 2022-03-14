Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Purchases 957 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.23. 13,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,146. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.14. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.