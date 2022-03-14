Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 252,533 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. reduced its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,533 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $32,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 23,311 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,327. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $33.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37.

