Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,599 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.1% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $50,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 466,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 107,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.79. 1,079,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,907,893. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97.

