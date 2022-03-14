CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 2,805 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 34.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 37,968 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 172.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 66.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $975,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $8,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $63.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $646,032.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $2,648,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,777 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,119. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

